Channel 4 Reboots ‘Changing Rooms’; Engineering Emmy Awards — Global Briefs

Channel 4 Revives ‘Changing Rooms’

Channel 4 is cracking open the paint tins for a reboot of the classic BBC home improvement show, Changing Rooms. Banijay’s Shine TV is reviving the program for a six-part series, in which neighbors work against the clock to renovate a room in each other’s houses. Changing Rooms will be presented by Davina McCall, while designer Laurence Llewelyn Bowen will return to the show after featuring in the original series, which broadcast between 1996 and 2004. Executive producers are Mark Sammon and Katie Brosnan, while the series producer is James Kane.

Engineering Emmy Awards Announced

The Television Academy has announced the recipients of the Engineering Emmy Awards ahead of a ceremony that will take place on October 29. The Engineering Emmy Awards will celebrate companies and individuals who have developed and deployed engineering technology that has allowed remote production to continue during coronavirus. The recipients are: Evercast, HP, Sohonet, Teradici, Apple, CODEX, Dan Dugan, Epic Games, RE:Vision Effects, Sound Radix, and Bill Spitzak, Jonathan Egstad, Peter Crossley and Jerry Huxtable for Nuke.