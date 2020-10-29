Channel 4 Takes Avalon’s ‘Can I Improve My Memory?’ To Series, With Ex-‘Bake Off’ Host Sandi Toksvig Presenting

EXCLUSIVE: Channel 4 has taken Avalon memory challenge format Can I Improve My Memory? to series and replaced presenter Michael Buerk with former The Great British Bake Off host Sandi Toksvig.

The show premiered as a 60-minute special in March 2019, with Buerk challenging celebrities Gok Wan, Joey Essex, and Valerie Singleton to study unlikely specialist subjects using memory hacks, before testing them on their new-found knowledge.

Avalon, the producer of Taskmaster and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, will now make a four-part series for next year, with Toksvig in the driving seat and a new group of stars competing across knockout episodes to be crowned the memory champion.

Can I Improve My Memory? is executive produced by Jamie Isaacs and series produced by Alice Wheater. Tim Hancock and Sarah Lazenby commissioned the series for Channel 4.

Toksvig is growing her slate of Channel 4 shows after leaving the Bake Off tent earlier this year. She hosted Shine-produced literacy series The Write Offs for the network last month.

Avalon moved Taskmaster to Channel 4 this year after it became a hit for UKTV channel Dave. The comedy show’s premiere on Channel 4 was watched by 3M people.