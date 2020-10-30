CBS Nabs Two Dramas From Katrina O’Gilvie, Jeff Buhler, Rideback & Thinking Hat

CBS has put in development dramas Activation, from Katrina O’Gilvie (Swagger); and Tempest, from Jeff Buhler (Pet Sematary). Both projects stem from CBS Studios, Rideback and Thinking Hat’s Rideback/Thinking Hat Campfire writers room program, designed to attract experienced feature film writers and other creative voices to broadcast TV development for the first time. The writers are paired with experienced TV creators/showrunners based at CBS Studios. O’Gilvie worked with Rina Mimoun (Under the Bridge) on Activation and Buhler paired with Anna Fricke (Walker) on The Tempest.

Written by O’Gilvie, Activation revolves around a group of highly trained disaster relief experts comprising a wide array of specialties and skillsets risk their lives as the first boots on the ground, navigating all manner of emergency situations.

O’Gilvie executive produces with Mimoun, along with Thinking Hat’s Craig Turk and Rideback’s Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore.

Written by Buhler, Tempest centers around an ex-Army intelligence officer and her survivalist brother-in-law as they work together to solve the mysterious death of her husband. Their discovery that he was one of 127 test subjects in a top secret government mind control program lead them to try to track down and save the remaining test subjects before they commit the most heinous acts of terror.

Buhler executive produces with Fricke, Thinking Hat’s Turk and Rideback’s Lin and Liberatore.

CBS Studios is the studio for both projects.

O’Gilvie started as an assistant to Aaron Sorkin on Sports Night before she penned TV One’s Behind the Movement about Rosa Parks. She also was behind TV One’s Sins of the Father and Don’t Waste Your Pretty. She is currently story editor on Apple TV+’s Swagger. O’Gilvie is repped by manager Adam Robinson at The Rookery and Kaplan Stahler Agency.

Buhler, who created and was showrunner on Netflix/Syfy’s George R.R. Martin limited series Nightflyers, has genre film credits including most recently Pet Sematary, The Prodigy, Jacob’s Ladder and The Grudge. He also penned Midnight Meat Train. He’s repped by Gotham Group and Morris Yorn.



Activation and Tempest join previously announced Campfire writers room project Lewisburg, a drama inspired by the life of actor Gbenga Akinnagbe, which received a script commitment plus penalty at NBC, as well as a successful slate of projects being developed and sold by this year’s selected writers.