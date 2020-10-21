CBS Sets November Premiere Dates For ‘FBI’, ‘FBI: Most Wanted’, ‘Bull’, ‘SEAL Team’ & ‘The Unicorn’

CBS has set premiere dates for five more scripted series – dramas FBI and spinoff FBI: Most Wanted, Bull and SEAL Team, and comedy The Unicorn.

FBI and FBI: Most Wanted return for their third and second seasons respectively on Tuesday, Nov. 17, following the Season 18 premiere of NCIS. Bull kicks off its fifth season on Nov. 16 behind the season openers of The Neighborhood, Bob ♥ Abishola and All Rise. SEAL Team returns for its fourth season on Wednesday, Nov. 25, two weeks after the bow of The Amazing Race and S.W.A.T. on the night. Comedy The Unicorn debuts its second season on Thursday, Nov. 12, a week after the rest of CBS’ Thursday comedy block returns.

CBS has been announcing premiere dates for shows after they have completed multiple episodes to make sure that they would be available for launch. Different scripted series are starting production at different times amid the pandemic, resulting in different delivery timers.

So far, CBS has slated the returns of their entire Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday lineups as well as the modified Sunday roster, with special NCIS reruns joining NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans originals during football season, subbing for new drama The Equalizer, which has not started production yet.

Yet to be scheduled are Thursday drama Evil, which begins production in November, and the entire Friday lineup of MacGyver, Magnum PI and Blue Bloods, which have either recently started or are about to start filming.

Here is the portion of the CBS fall schedule that has set fall premiere dates (newly announced returns in bold).

CBS’ 2020-2021 PRIMETIME PREMIERE DATES:

Monday, Nov. 16 for all series

8-8:30 PM — THE NEIGHBORHOOD (3rd Season Premiere)

8:30-9 PM — BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (2nd Season Premiere)

9-10 PM — ALL RISE (2nd Season Premiere)

10-11 PM — BULL (5th Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Nov. 17 for all series

8-9 PM — NCIS (18th Season Premiere)

9-10 PM — FBI (3rd Season Premiere)

10-11 PM — FBI: MOST WANTED (2nd Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Nov 11/Nov. 25

8-9 PM — THE AMAZING RACE – Nov. 11

9-10 PM — SEAL TEAM (4th Season Premiere) – Nov. 25

10-11 PM — S.W.A.T. (2-hour Season 4 premiere) – Nov. 11

Thursday, Nov.5/Nov. 12

8-8:30 PM — YOUNG SHELDON (Season 4 premiere) – Nov. 5

8:30-9 PM — B POSITIVE (Series premiere) – Nov. 5

9-9:30 PM — MOM (Season 8 premiere) – Nov. 5

9:30-10 PM — THE UNICORN (2nd Season Premiere) – Nov. 12



Sunday, Nov. 8 (NFL doubleheader), all series

7:30-8:30 PM, ET/7-8 PM, PT — 60 Minutes

8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8-9 PM, PT — NCIS: LOS ANGELES (Season 12 premiere)

9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9-10 PM, PT — NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (Season 7 premiere)

10:30-11:30 PM, ET/10-11 PM, PT — NCIS (Fan-favorite episodes from the previous 17 seasons)

SEASON PREMIERE STORYLINES FOR NEWLY SCHEDULED SERIES

FBI — “Never Trust a Stranger” – The team welcomes a new member, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner), as they search for killers who orchestrated a mass shooting at a media company, and OA’s personal connection with the case threatens to cloud his judgement, on the third season premiere of FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

FBI: MOST WANTED — “Execute” – When a hacker triggers a car crash that kills a family of three, the team races to hunt him down as his ransomware demands escalate and his chilling final target becomes apparent, on the second season premiere of FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Nov. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

BULL — “My Corona” – Bull and the TAC team struggle to adjust to a virtual court system as they weather the New York City shutdown due to the coronavirus, on the fifth season premiere of BULL, Monday, Nov. 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

SEAL TEAM — “God of War” – Bravo Team enters enemy territory in the snowy Spin Ghar Mountain Range to capture Al-Hazred, the leader of a terrorist group and son of the terrorist leader that Jason took down early in his career and made him Bravo One. When they are attacked, Jason and Cerberus, Bravo’s canine member, are separated from the team, in part one of the two-part fourth season premiere of SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, Nov. 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The dramatic season premiere was directed by Bravo One himself, David Boreanaz.

THE UNICORN — “There’s Something About Whoever-She-Was” – After Wade has an instant connection with a woman he met briefly in a parking lot, he’s determined to find her again. Also, Michelle waits to hear from the colleges she applied to for her business degree, and Natalie tries to convince Wade she’s old enough to get her ears pierced, on the second season premiere of THE UNICORN, Thursday, Nov. 12 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Natalie Zea recurs this season as Shannon, the mystery woman.