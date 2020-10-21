Former CBS Marketing Executives Garen Van De Beek & Lori Shefa Launch Creative Agency RM 15

Former top CBS marketing executives Garen van de Beek and Lori Shefa have reteamed to open RM 15, a boutique entertainment marketing agency. Named after the office suite they shared at CBS’ TV City, the agency will focus on producing creative assets to launch and grow new and returning television and streaming content, and marketing and branding for companies outside of the entertainment sector.

“Lori and I can offer something many other agencies can’t — we know exactly what it takes to launch hit shows because we’ve been on the inside and have a track record of unparalleled success to back it up,” said van de Beek.

Added Shefa, “It’s what we do! We launch hit shows. We are firm believers in the power of great creative—the kind that makes you feel something. Powerful creative, in partnership with the right strategy, can move mountains.”

Together, van de Beek and Shefa teamed on CBS’s successful launches of The Big Bang Theory, Survivor, the CSI and NCIS franchises, Young Sheldon, The Good Wife, Hawaii 5-0, among others.

In addition, they led the creative behind CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, The Good Fight and The Twilight Zone with Jordan Peele.

Van de Beek‘s most recent title at CBS was EVP and Creative Director, CBS Marketing; Shefa’s was SVP and Creative Director, CBS Marketing. The two left the network amid the companywide layoffs in May. Both had been at CBS for more than two decades.