CBS Buys Sabrina Jalees’ Comedy ‘Alam, The Family’ & Michael Peterson’s Drama ‘Follow The Money’ From Kapital Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has put in development crime drama Follow The Money, from writer Michael Peterson, and Alam, The Family, a semi-autobiographical multi-camera comedy from writer/comedian Sabrina Jalees. Both projects hail from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and CBS TV Studios.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

In Follow the Money, written by Peterson, a brilliant forensic accountant, who turned in her own father for engineering a high profile pyramid scheme, teams up with a hedonistic FBI agent running from his troubled past to solve the most challenging crimes by following financial clues, proving that while people may lie, money never does.

Peterson executive produces with Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor. Kapital is producing alongside CBS TV Studios.

Alam, The Family is based on the life and childhood of Jalees. Written by Jalees, the comedy is about a Pakistani/American family living in New Jersey in the ‘90s that explores race, queerness and the idea that we’re all different but we’re all the same.

Kapital’s Kaplan and Honor executive produce. Jalees is co-executive producer. CBS TV Studios is the studio.

This is Jalees’ second broadcast sale this cycle. She also has an untitled multi-camera parents comedy set at ABC through 20th Television. Alam, The Family has her in first position.

Toronto native Jalees got her start on Canadian shows such as Much Music’s Video On Trial and YTV’s In Real Life. As an actor, she most recently played the series regular role of Dr. Lexie Gillani on CBS’ Carol’s Second Act. Her previous credits include consulting producer on Big Mouth and Human Resources for Netflix, executive story editor on Search Party and ABC’s The Mayor and consulting producer on Human Resources. As a stand-up she’s toured North America, England, South Africa, and performed at the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival several times.