Canadian Comedy ‘Jann’ Heads To U.S. With Hulu; Borat London Stunt; Weta Digital Hire; Horror ‘Beast Mode’ Gets North America Deal – Global Briefs

Canadian Comedy Jann Heads To Hulu

Hit Canadian comedy Jann is headed to the U.S. with streamer Hulu. From Andrew Barnsley, executive producer of Schitt’s Creek, the half-hour original comedy stars Canadian singer and broadcaster Jann Arden as a fictionalized version of herself. CTV, Project 10 Productions, and Seven24 Films are behind the series, which was the most-watched new Canadian comedy series in 2018-2019. The deal was struck by Project 10 Productions and Seven24 Films.

Borat London Stunt

Borat Amazon



Because…why not? From 2PM GMT today a giant blow up Borat will be floating down London’s River Thames to mark the launch of Amazon’s Borat sequel starring Sacha Baron Cohen. Starting at London’s Tower Bridge, the blowup will travel to the London Eye and back again. It’s getting chilly out there. Luckily he is appropriately attired.

North America Deal For Horror Beast Mode

EXCLUSIVE: Devilworks Pictures will give a home ent release to horror Beast Mode in North America from December 1. The 80’s throwback horror tells the story of a has-been Hollywood producer, who after accidentally killing his lead star, turns to an ancient herbal elixir, in the hope that it will save his career. He makes a dark deal that unleashes a band of bloodthirsty, shape-shifting, ferocious beasts on LA. Cast includes C Thomas Howell (The Amazing Spider Man), Leslie Easterbrook (Devil’s Rejects), Ray Wise (Jeepers Creepers 2), James Hong (Blade Runner) and James Duval (Gone In 60 Seconds). Directors on the film are Chris W Freeman (Mirror Image) and Spain Willingham, who both co-produced with Aaron Scotti (The Peanut Butter Falcon), and also wrote the script alongside Drew Fortune. Effects comes from Oscar-winner Brian Wade (Aquaman).

Banijay Hires Takis Candilis For European Drama Push

France Télévisions executive Takis Candilis has returned to Banijay as a senior advisor to help grow its drama slate across southern Europe. Candilis was previously Banijay’s head of scripted before he joined France Télévisions. He will work closely with CEO Marco Bassetti and the group’s core leadership team.

BBC Studios Inks Deal With Rogan Productions

BBC Studios has signed a three-year first-look deal with Putin: A Russian Spy Story producer Rogan Productions. BBC Studios will have first refusal on distributing Rogan’s premium documentaries and landmark series in exchange for development funding. The production outfit was founded in 2013 by James and Soleta Rogan.

Weta Hires CTO

New Zealand-based VFX, animation and production outfit Weta Digital has appointed former Head of Research at Disney Joe Marks as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer. In his new role, Marks will oversee the the company’s technology initiatives that span visual effects as well as the newly announced Weta Animated division, and will report to CEO Prem Akkaraju.

BBC, BFI Plan Season Of Brit Films

BBC Film and the British Film Institute are teaming on a new season of British indie films, which will begin on BBC Two on October 24 with Daniel Kokotajlo’s BAFTA nominated Apostasy. Also showing are: Claire Oakley’s Make Up;, Eva Riley’s Perfect 10, Fyzal Boulifa’s Lynn + Lucy, Hong Khauo’s Monsoon, Yemi Bamiro’s One Man And His Shoes, and Sacha Polak’s Dirty God. Most of the films will also be available on BBC iPlayer.