Cameron Britton Joins ‘Shrill’; ‘Manifest’ Casts Will Peltz

Manhunt: Deadly Games star Cameron Britton is set for a recurring role opposite Aidy Bryant on the upcoming third season of Hulu’s Shrill. The series was developed by Bryant, showrunner Alexandra Rushfield and Lindy West and inspired by West’s book Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman. Bryant stars as Annie, a fat young woman who wants to change her life — but not her body. Annie is trying to start her career while juggling bad boyfriends, a sick parent, and a perfectionist boss. Britton will play Will, a potential love interest for Annie. Shrill is produced by Broadway Video and Brownstone Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Britton can currently be seen playing Olympic security guard and accused bomber Richard Jewell on Lionsgate/Spectrum’s limited series Manhunt: Deadly Games, acquired by CBS for its fall lineup. He received an Emmy Nomination for his work in David Fincher’s Netflix serial killer drama Mindhunter, and also played Hazel the hitman in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy. He’s repped by UTA, Velocity Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Will Peltz (Sierra Burgess is a Loser) has booked a recurring role on the upcoming third season of NBC’s Manifest from Jeff Rake and Warner Bros. TV. Clearly influenced by the 2014 mystery of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, Manifest focuses on Montego Air Flight 828, which landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight. The crew and passengers were relieved, but in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years and their friends, families and colleagues — after mourning their loss — had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds, and some of the returned passengers soon realize they might be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible. Peltz will play Levi, a teaching assistant at the university where Ben works. His expertise in archeology brings him in contact with Olive, who’s eager to explore the results of TJ’s Egyptian research. Peltz can currently be seen starring on Netflix’s Sierra Burgess is a Loser. He recently guest starred on HBO’s Euphoria and most recently wrapped indie film Thirteen Minutes, starring opposite Paz Vega and Anne Heche. He’s repped by

Innovative Artists and Management Production Entertainment.