Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Anita Hill-Led Hollywood Commission Finds “Bias Gap” In Hollywood; Women Twice As Likely To Experience Discrimination

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Jurassic World: Dominion' Halts Shooting For Two Weeks Due To COVID-19 Cases

Read the full story

California Governor Gavin Newsom Orders 30% Of State’s Lands Be Preserved By 2030

Gavin Newsom
Gavin Newsom State of California via YouTube

California Governor Gavin Newsom On Wednesday announced a new to preserve and protect 30% of the state’s lands and also its nearshore waters. He called it “30 by 30,” meaning the state will preserve 30% of it’s land by 2030.

“We cannot forget about our lands, our working lands. We cannot forget about our deserts, our mountains, our coast.”

“It’s an audacious goal and it’s an achievable goal.”

Newsom said the collective goal was “future-proofing California.” He also said the executive order would not hurt builders.

“To build on California’s legacy of open space” and “stewardship” of the economy.

Newsom signed an executive order directing the state’s Natural Resources Agency to draw up a plan by Feb. 1, 2022 to achieve the goal in a way that protects the state’s economy and agriculture industry, while also expanding and restoring biodiversity — the vast variety of animals and plants — that live in areas as varied as Bay Area tidepools to arid deserts of Southern California to mountain forests of the Sierra.

He said he hopes these actions will have impact across the country and across the world.

This comes on the heels of, last week, Newsom issuing an executive order mandating that all new passenger vehicles sold in the state be zero-emission by 2035.

The governor said bluntly, “CA is phasing out the internal combustion engine. By 2035 every new car sold in CA will be an emission free vehicle.”

Newsom also issued a number of other environment-related executive orders, including banning toxic chemicals in makeup.

You can watch the governor’s speech below.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad