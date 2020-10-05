California Coronavirus Update: Governor Gavin Newsom Says “This Is The Second Wave” As Cases Rise Across The U.S.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a warning to coronavirus-weary Californians on Monday.

“We continue to have a lot to do on COVID-19 transmission,” he said.

“You’re starting to see an increase in COVID cases across the country,” the governor observed. “You’re seeing this not just across the country, you’re seeing this across the world.” Newsom then reported that 21 states across the U.S. are seeing increases.

“This is the second wave,” he said starkly, referring to the feared second wave of coronavirus, which has been expected to see another spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Newsom then made reference to the Spanish flu pandemic that hit America in 1918, noting that “the second wave in 1918 was the most deadly.”

It was, indeed. Nearly a third of all deaths in that pandemic occurred between mid-November and the end of the year. Given the U.S has already experienced more than 200,000 deaths, that paints a sobering picture.

On Monday, the state reported a relatively stable number of 3,055 new cases; the seven-day average is 3,074.

Positivity rate over 14 days is 2.8 percent. That’s up slightly from 2.7 percent last week.

Newsom said the rate of decline in hospitalizations and ICU admissions due to COVID-19 was beginning to plateau, which he said was worrisome.

He said there have been 130,000 tests in the last three days.

Newsom said he would like to see all of California’s counties out of the purple tier. Accordingly, the state is hoping to update its new tiered guidance system “by the end of the year.”

“It’s an iterative process,” he said.

You can watch Newsom’s presentation below.