CAA Signs ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Writer-Performer Jeff Wright

Jeff Wright
Chris Renois

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Late Night with Seth Meyers writer and performer Jeff Wright.

Before joining the NBC late-night show, Wright rose to fame on social media for creating and starring in short sketches that poke fun at social media and pop culture brands. One of his most recent sketches takes on Quibi’s shutdown and sees the comedian imagine the reactions of streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, who want nothing to do with the failed short-form content platform.

Wright’s TikTok content has brought him more than 2.5 million followers on the popular video app.

He is managed by Tovah Silbermann and Jeremy Berney at Mosaic. His attorney is Marcie Cleary at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.

 

