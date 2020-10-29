Byron Mann, Dominika Kachlik, Nichkhun And Kenneth Tsang To Star In Romantic Comedy ‘Hong Kong Love Story’

EXCLUSIVE: Wu Assassins and Little Fires Everywhere actor Byron Mann is set to star alongside award-winning Polish actress Dominika Kachlik, K-pop star and actor Nichkhun and legendary Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang are set to star in Hong Kong Love Story.

Filmmaker Keoni Waxman will direct the romantic comedy based on a spec written by Mann. This marks a reunion between the pair who previously worked together on The Ravine.

Based on real events, Hong Kong Love Story follows Mann and Nichkhun as scions of tycoon families as they stumble their way around Hong Kong to find love. Their friendship gets tested when a Polish model played by Kachlik comes into their lives.

In addition to Little Fires Everywhere and Wu Assassins, Mann’s TV credits also include The Expanse, Arrow and Altered Carbon. On the feature side, he has appeared in Skyscraper and The Big Short. He recently wrapped the animation feature Heroes of the Golden Masks.

A rising star in Poland, Kachlik stars currently in one of the most acclaimed series in Poland, M jak milosc. She also won the Opus Film Award in 2017 for the most talented new actress in Poland.

Based in Seoul, Thai American Nichkhun comes from the internationally renowned K-pop group 2PM. He starred in Brother of the Year which was the second highest-grossing film in Thailand in 2018. He recently starred in the horror Cracked and lent his voice to the Disney+ animated series Big Hero 6.

With over 250 credits to his name, Tsang has starred in such notable films as Die Another Day, John Woo’s The Killer, the groundbreaking Justin Lin pic Better Luck Tomorrow and Rob Marshall’s adaptation of Memoirs of a Geisha. In 2014, Tsang won Best Supporting Actor at the Hong Kong Film Awards for his role in Overheard 3.

Mann, Waxman and Jacob Silver will produce Hong Kong Love Story while Aaron Shershow (Pacific Rim: Uprising, Skyfire) will serve as executive producer, and the cast was brought together by Emmy-nominated casting director Leslie Woo (The Farewell). Production is set to start in December. It is currently the only U.S. project slated to shoot in Hong Kong in 2020.

Mann is repped by UTA, Echelon Talent Management, and Eric Feig Entertainment and Media Law. Kachlik is repped by the Gudejko Agency; Nichkhun is repped by JYP Entertainment, and Echelon Talent Management also reps Nichkhun and Tsang.