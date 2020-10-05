Busy Philipps Joins The Band In Peacock’s ‘Girls5eva’ Alongside Sara Bareilles & Renée Elise Goldsberry

Busy Philipps has joined the cast of Girls5eva, Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and Meredith Scardino’s original series for NBCU’s Peacock.

Philipps, who worked with Fey on her E! talk show Busy Tonight, will join Hamilton alum Renée Elise Goldsberry and Sara Bareilles in the comedy.

Created and written by Scardino, Girls5eva kicks off when a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?

Philipps will star as Summer, the most bubbly, but least talented member of the group. Summer is now a Real Housewives reject in yoga pants living in a New Jersey McMansion.

Scardino executive produces with Fey via her Little Stranger banner, Fey’s close collaborator Carlock via his Bevel Gears, Jeff Richmond, 3 Arts’ David Miner and Little Stranger’s Eric Gurian. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio. Kat Coiro is set to direct the pilot.

It is Philipps’ first small screen scripted role since she starred in HBO’s Vice Principals from Danny McBride and Jody Hill. She previously starred in series including Cougar Town, Freaks and Geeks and Dawson’s Creek as well as feature roles in I Feel Pretty, opposite Amy Schumer and Michelle Williams, and in Joel Edgerton’s thriller The Gift.

Philipps is represented by Carrie Byalick at B. Company, ICM and attorney Cheryl Snow at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc.