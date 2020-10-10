“Burn The Wardrobe”: ‘Smallville’ Cast Reminisce About Days On Set – New York Comic Con

The Smallville cast reflected on their time on set during their virtual New York Comic Con panel Saturday morning. Their reunion marks almost a decade since the show’s end on The CW.

The panel was moderated by Garrett Wang (Star Trek: Voyager) and joined by lead Tom Welling (Clark Kent), Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor), Sam Witwer (Davis Bloome) and Laura Vandervoort (Kara).

Rosenbaum revealed he was ready to explode by the seventh season. He mentioned close to the end of his run on Smallville that he got tired of playing the same character and offered Tom’s idea on what would have been a special episode.

“I didn’t want to stretch it out [but] I felt like you have to. Tom always says how great the episode would’ve been if I got his powers and he got my brains. That would’ve been an awesome episode because we did Lexmas where Lex is good in this other world [and] you can see [his] sweetness. I would have loved to something like that,” said Rosenbaum.

Vandervoort wished Kara had more closure and that writers could have developed her storyline more. She ended with a pointed remark on the costume department, which was responsible for her on-screen bare skin looks.

“I did ask them to burn the wardrobe when I was done with the show,” quipped Vandervoort. “I would have personally liked to have done it.”

As for Welling, he had a lot less to complain about.

“I loved it because so often it was a blue shirt, red jacket or the reverse. Every once in a while, they would throw in a plaid shirt. It made it very simple for stunt guys and made it simple for me,” Welling said.

Watch the panel talk more about their antics and which mementos they kept from set in the video above.