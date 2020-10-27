Buffalo 8 Hires Nikki Stier Justice As Head Of Distribution – AFM

Ahead of the American Film Market, Buffalo 8, the Los Angeles-based production, post, distribution and finance outfit, has hired Nikki Stier Justice as Head of Distribution.

Stier Justice previously served as the COO and Head of Production of Good Deed Entertainment, overseeing titles including Loving Vincent, To Dust, and Extra Ordinary for the indie studio. At Buffalo, she will oversee a distribution business that was set up in 2018 to help indie filmmakers filmmakers seeking alternative options for their project releases across aggregation, direct distribution.

She joins Sean Flanagan, previously of Visual Data Media and Premiere Digital, in overseeing the expanding division.

Buffalo 8 is part of BondIt Media Capital, which has provided debt financing to more than 325 feature film and television projects in the last seven years. Recent BondIt-backed projects include Liam Neeson-starring The Honest Thief, Roland Emmerich’s Midway, and the Oscar-nominated animated film Loving Vincent.

“BondIt is a company that industry professionals and filmmakers not only respect, but trust,” said Stier Justice. “They are uniquely positioned to capitalize on a rapidly transforming distribution landscape and provide filmmakers with full transparency throughout the distribution process. I’m excited to be leading this division and joining such a dedicated and forward thinking team.”

“Nikki is a seasoned executive and brings both the creative problem solving skill set needed to help independent projects reach the widest audience along with a track record of success to Buffalo 8. We couldn’t be more excited for her to join our team,” added Buffalo 8 and BondIt Media Capital Co-founder and CEO Matthew Helderman.