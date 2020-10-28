Bryon Rubin Upped To COO Of CBS Entertainment Group

CBS has promoted Bryon Rubin to chief operating officer of CBS Entertainment Group. He’ll report to CEO George Cheeks, and continue to serve in his current role as CFO of the group.

Rubin, who has served in various high level CBS posts for the past two decades, will now oversee all financial and business operations across divisions, including the CBS Television Network (CBS Entertainment, CBS News and CBS Sports), CBS Studios, CBS Television Stations and CBS Television Distribution, the company’s first-run syndication division. He’ll work with Cheeks on growth strategies across businesses.

“Bryon is uniquely qualified to more broadly lead our financial and business operations and to take on an important strategic role as well. His deep knowledge of CBS and so many critical parts of our business – broadcast, production, digital, syndication, stations – will be an enormous asset to our Group,” said Cheeks. “His insight and counsel since I arrived at CBS in March have been invaluable, and I look forward to partnering with him as we continue to define and position CBS for a rapidly changing media world.”

Rubin joined CBS in 1999, serving as CFO of the CBS Television Network, EVP of Corporate Development for CBS Corporation, and CFO of CBS Interactive. Prior to CBS, he worked in investment banking and public accounting.

“CBS is an iconic brand with a powerful combination of businesses and terrific leaders across the Group,” said Rubin. “I’m excited to support George’s leadership goals and strategies and work with all my colleagues to drive our business during this evolutionary time.”