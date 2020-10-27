Broadway Casting & Live Event Exec Resigns For Failure To Meet “High Standards”

Bruston Manuel, the Chief Operating Officer of live event producer RWS Entertainment and its subsidiary Binder Casting, resigned his position today, stating he had “not lived up to the high standards” of the companies.

The circumstances of his departure were not disclosed.

Though RWS Entertainment is known chiefly as a producer of live shows and events for theme parks such as Busch Gardens, Hard Rock Resorts, corporate clients including Audible and cruise lines, Binder Casting had a long Broadway and national tour history under previous owner Jay Binder, who founded the agency in the early 1980s. RWS acquired Binder in 2016, the same year Manuel joined RWS in the newly created COO position.

Manuel’s resignation was accepted by RWS founder and CEO Ryan Stana, and announced today by RWS. A company spokesperson declined Deadline’s request for further comment.

In a statement, Manuel said, “It has been my honor and my pleasure to work with the amazing professionals at these companies. I have not lived up to the high standards the team expects and deserves. I wish them all the success in the world.”

RWS operates out of a 56,000 square-foot production complex in New York City, with a recently launched office in London. The company describes itself as North America’s largest provider of branded stage shows and live experiences, and in 2019 announced plans to produce its first Broadway-style stage musical, a touring adaptation of the 1980 film Xanadu, though the tour was canceled during rehearsals.

Under its former owner, Binder cast such notable Broadway productions as The Lion King, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder, Gypsy, The King and I and Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, among many others. Binder cast every Neil Simon play from 1990 through 2009, and the company continues to cast the popular Encore! series at New York’s City Center.