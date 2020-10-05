‘Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You’ Documentary To Hit Apple TV+ This Month

Apple TV+ will stream Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You documentary on Oct. 23, which is the same day that the 20-time Grammy winner’s new album with The E Street Band Letter to You arrives. Letter to You is Springsteen’s first studio album recorded live and together with the E Street Band since 1984’s Born in the U.S.A.

AppleTV+

The project is the next piece in Springsteen’s autobiographical series that began with the memoir Born to Run, continued with Springsteen on Broadway and advanced through his film Western Stars. The doc takes a behind-the-scenes look at Springsteen’s creative process with full performances from The E Street Band, in-studio footage, and never-before-seen archival material. Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You also captures Springsteen recording “Letter To You” live with the full E Street Band, and includes final take performances of ten originals from the new record. Both the album and companion documentary include recently-written Springsteen songs side-by-side with legendary but previously unreleased compositions from the 1970s.

The docu is written by Springsteen and directed by his frequent collaborator Thom Zimny (Western Stars, The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash, Springsteen on Broadway). Pic is produced by Jon Landau and Zimny and co-produced by Barbara Carr, with Springsteen serving as EP.

Also on Oct. 23, Apple has its A24 co-production feature On the Rocks premiering, directed by Sofia Coppola and starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones. The movie opened in select movie theaters over the weekend both in the states and around the world. On the Rocks was released by A24 exclusively overseas.

Below is the trailer for Letter to You: