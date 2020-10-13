Bruce Springsteen & Don Winslow Team On Video Just In Time For President Trump’s Pennsylvania Rally: WATCH

Deadline told you that bestselling author Don Winslow had enlisted Bruce Springsteen for one of his anti-Trump videos. Here it is, landing just before President Trump lands in Pennsylvania for a big rally today. Watch:
NEW: #AmericaNeedsPennsylvania w/ Bruce @springsteen !
Donald Trump arrives in Pennsylvania later today.
We need more than **1 MILLION VIEWS** before he lands.
Please RETWEET and QUOTE RETWEET.
!!! TURN VOLUME UP LOUD !!! pic.twitter.com/vTIq88WDak
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 13, 2020
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.