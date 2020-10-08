Broadway’s Annual ‘Hocus Pocus’ Halloween Spoof Fundraiser Going Virtual

EXCLUSIVE: Broadway’s annual I Put A Spell On You concert-slash-party event to raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will go virtual this year due to the pandemic. The concert event, hosted by characters spoofing the 1993 film Hocus Pocus, will feature performers from such productions as Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Waitress, Mrs. Doubtfire, Moulin Rouge!, Mrs. Doubtfire, Hadestown and West Side Story.

The year’s pretaped event will stream for free on Thursday, Oct. 29, 8 pm/ET at broadwaycares.org/spell.

Created by and starring actor Jay Armstrong Johnson (The Phantom of the Opera, ABC’s Quantico), I Put A Spell On You will include performances, choreography, and what organizers are calling “over-the-top costumes and makeup, unmatched production value and a healthy dose of Broadway magic.”

Hosted by the Hocus Pocus-inspired “Sanderson Sisters” (Johnson, Allison Robinson and Amanda Williams Ware), the show will include takes on iconic villains along the lines of Cruella de Vil, Gaston, The Joker, Maleficent and more. The line-up of guests stars includes: Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina), Drew Gehling (Waitress), J. Harrison Ghee (Mrs. Doubtfire), Julia Mattison (Godspell), Todrick Hall (Kinky Boots), Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Eva Noblezada (Hadestown), Ahmad Simmons (West Side Story) and Will Swenson (Waitress).

Rounding out the cast are Skizzo Arnedillo Arteaga (On Your Feet! tour), Brittany Bohn (TV’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Hayden Clifton (Bright Star tour), Tyler Eisenreich (West Side Story), Taurean Everett (The Cher Show), Allison Griffith, Gabriel Hyman (King Kong), Karma Jenkins, Erin Kei ( Elf The Musical tour), Sarah Kleist, Kourtni Lind-Watson (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), Danny Marin (TV’s The Real Housewives of New York City), Ilda Mason (West Side Story), Jennifer Reed, Alanna Saunders (Scotland, PA), Claire Saunders, Heath Saunders (Alice By Heart), Cassy Surianello and Michael Sylvester.

Special guests also include Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Kizha Carr, Marti Gould Cummings, Peachez and Alexis Michelle (RuPaul’s Drag Race).

I Put A Spell On You: The Sanderson Sisters Break the Internet (full title), presented by Con Limón Productions and Jay Armstrong Johnson, was filmed last month in New York City and at The Mansion Inn and Home Made Theater in Saratoga Springs, NY, under strict COVID-19 production protocols. The digital film is directed by Johnson and Simmons with choreography by Simmons.