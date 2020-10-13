‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Christmas Special Shut Down After Crew Members Test Positive For Coronavirus

EXCLUSIVE: Syco Entertainment and Fremantle have halted plans to shoot a Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special for ITV after three members of the crew tested positive for coronavirus, Deadline can reveal.

The one-off spectacular was due to film at LH2 Studios in London on Tuesday, but cast and crew were told last night that the shoot will not go ahead. It is now unlikely the special will get made, although sources said it is not impossible that the show could be remounted.

A Britain’s Got Talent spokeswoman said: “As a result of a positive Covid-19 result received yesterday we have implemented our protocols and a number of crew members are self-isolating at home.

“As a result, we are unable to continue filming our BGT Christmas Special today and have taken the decision to postpone. The safety of all those involved in the show is our number one priority and we follow extensive Covid-19 related procedures to adhere to all government guidelines.”

Britain’s Got Talent’s 14th season ended on Saturday after a long hiatus between the pre-recorded auditions and the live finals as a result of the UK lockdown. Comedian and performer Jon Courtenay was crowned champion in front of 5.9M viewers.

The ITV entertainment format is one of the latest UK shows to be impacted by the pandemic as producers adjust to a new reality in which production pauses, delays, and postponements become commonplace. Other shows to be impacted in recent weeks include Sky dramas Brassic and A Discovery Of Witches.