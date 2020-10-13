‘Brightburn’ Director Sets Netflix’s ‘Night Books’ As Next Film With Krysten Ritter, Winslow Fegley And Lidya Jewett On Board To Star

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter, Winslow Fegley And Lidya Jewett are set to star in the Netflix family pic Night Books with David Yarovesky on board to direct. Sam Raimi and Robert Tapert will produce through Ghost House Pictures along with MXN Entertainment’s Mason Novick and Michelle Knudsen.

Based on the J.A. White horror-fantasy children’s book, the story follows Alex (Fegley), a boy obsessed with scary stories, who is imprisoned by an evil young witch (Ritter) in her contemporary New York City apartment. He meets Yasmin (Jewett), who is also trapped there, and learns he must tell a new scary story every night in order to stay alive.

Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis will adapt the script. Ghost House Pictures’ Romel Adam will exec produce and MXN Entertainment’s Tracy Kopulsky will co-produce.

Yarovesky broke on to the scene with his horror pic The Hive in 2014 and would follow that up with Brightburn. That film put him on the radar of execs around town for his stylistic dark take on the superhero origin tale.

Ritter has strong ties to Netflix after starring the Marvel series Jessica Jones. Other recent credits include Big Eyes and Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23.

Fegley is best known for his starring role in Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made. Jewett’s credits include Feel the Beat and Good Girls.

Nightbooks joins Netflix’s growing slate of live action family films featuring kids and teens, which includes upcoming release A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting directed by Rachel Talalay (Sherlock) and starring Tamara Smart and Oona Lawrence; and recent releases The Sleepover directed by Trish Sie (Pitch Perfect 3) and starring Sadie Stanley and Maxwell Simkins; Feel the Beat, directed by Elissa Down (The Honor List) and starring Sofia Carson; WWE’s The Main Event, directed by Jay Karas (Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife) and starring Seth Carr; and 2019 comedy Tall Girl, directed by Nzingha Stewart (Little Fires Everywhere) and starring Ava Michelle; Other upcoming films include Finding Ohana, directed by Jude Weng (Fresh Off the Boat); and A Week Away directed by Roman White (Summer Forever).