Brian Tyree Henry Joins Brad Pitt In Sony Action Pic ‘Bullet Train’

EXCLUSIVE: Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry is set to join the ensemble of the Sony action-thriller Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt. Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson and Andrew Koji are also on board.

Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch will direct and also supervise the script, which will be written by Zak Olkewicz.

The film is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by best-selling author Kotaro Isaka. Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc., who represent Isaka and the IP, are executive producers on the project.

Kelly McCormick will produce Bullet Train through 87North, along with Antoine Fuqua. Kat Samick is exec producing and Brittany Morrissey is the executive overseeing the project for Sony Pictures.

Plot details are vague and it is unknown who Henry will be playing as well.

Henry has quite the slate of upcoming films starting with Netflix’s The Woman in the Window where he stars opposite Amy Adams and Gary Oldman. He will follow that up with HBO Max’s Superintelligence alongside Melissa McCarthy and Warner Brothers’ upcoming tentpole Godzilla vs. Kong.

He is currently in Marvel’s The Eternals, which will release in 2021 and has completed production on the untitled A24 pic opposite Jennifer Lawrence.

