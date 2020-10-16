Boston News Anchor Fired For Cameo In New Adam Sandler Film ‘Hubie Halloween’

Boston news anchor Alaina Pinto has been fired by station WHDH for appearing in Adam Sandler’s new Netflix Halloween movie, Hubie Halloween.

“Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News,” Pinto tweeted Thursday. “I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you. Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, ‘Hubie Halloween.’” The film bowed on Oct. 7 on the streamer.

The appearance was a violation of Pinto’s contract, which she said she “mistakenly violated.”

“I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved,” Pinto wrote. “Thanks to all my wonderful 7 News viewers and my supportive and great colleagues at the station.”

The film is centered on October 31st in Salem, Massachusetts. Sandler, the town eccentric, finds himself in the midst of a real investigation, for a real murderer.

Pinto played a news anchor for a fictional Boston TV station, Channel 4 Morning News, and led its morning show, “Wake Up, Boston.” The cameo saw Pinto talking about the Salem Halloween festivities while dressed as DC Comics character Harley Quinn.

Before joining WHDH, Pinto worked at Fox Local 44 and ABC Local 22 in Burlington, Vermont.