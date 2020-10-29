‘Bosch’: Gino Vento & Carlos Miranda To Recur In 7th & Final Season

EXCLUSIVE: Gino Vento (Mayans M.C.) and Carlos Miranda (Vida) are set for recurring roles in the upcoming seventh and final season of Amazon’s hit drama series Bosch, starring Titus Welliver and based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling books.

Drawing from the novels The Concrete Blonde and The Burning Room, the seventh and final season of Bosch will have Harry Bosch (Welliver) and Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector) pursuing two separate but perilous murder investigations that will take them to the highest levels of white-collar crime and the deadly depths of the street-level drug trade.

Vento will play Mickey and Miranda will portray Det. Chris Collins.

Amy Aquino, Madison Lintz, and Lance Reddick also star.



Bosch is produced by Fabrik Entertainment, a Red Arrow Studios company. The series was developed for television by Eric Overmyer and is executive produced by Titus Welliver, Pieter Jan Brugge, Henrik Bastin, Michael Connelly, Eric Overmyer, and Elle Johnson.

Vento stars as Nestor Oceteva in FX’s Sons of Anarchy spin-off Mayans M.C., has also recurred on The Last O.G. and The Deuce. He is repped by Avalon Management and Stewart Talent.

Miranda also will be seen in heavily recurring role in the upcoming season of ABC’s Station 19. He was most recently seen in the Starz series Vida and Comedy Central’s Ana. Miranda is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Buchwald.