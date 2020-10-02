Coronavirus Survivor Boris Johnson Wishes Donald Trump A Speedy Recovery

British prime minister Boris Johnson has wished Donald Trump a speedy recovery from coronavirus after he himself was laid low by the disease.

Johnson was hospitalized in April after contracting Covid-19, so knows all too well how potent the virus can be. In a tweet on Friday, he passed on his best wishes to Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 2, 2020

Trump announced on Twitter that he and his wife had contracted coronavirus. It came just hours after they went into self-quarantine after Hope Hicks, one of the president’s top aides, also tested positive for Covid.

White House physician Sean Conley said the Trumps are “well at this time” but did not say if either are displaying symptoms. Colney added that Trump will carry out his duties “without disruption while recovering.”

Johnson intended to do the same after his diagnosis but his condition worsened and he was admitted to a hospital in London after suffering from coronavirus for 10 days. He later went into intensive care.

Facing a packed re-election schedule and lagging behind Democratic rival Joe Biden in the polls, the often pandemic-dismissing 74-year-old Trump is expected to be in quarantine for up to 14 days.

Other world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have issued well-wishes.