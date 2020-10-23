Borat Trolls Rudy Giuliani On Twitter Just Minutes Before Final Presidential Debate

About 45 minutes before the final presidential debate began, fictional Donald Trump supporter Borat Sagdiyev tweeted a video “defending” Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani over what he calls a “an innocent sexy-time encounter” in Borat: Subsequent Movieflim.

Borat then goes on to explain that the encounter — part of which was secretly shot for the film — is being “turned into something disgusting by fake news media.”

He warns that, if anyone else attempts to besmirch Giuliani, America’s Mayor will “reach into his legal briefs and whip out his subpenis.”

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM BORAT SAGDIYEV pic.twitter.com/vM92Lam5vV — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

Borat is, of course, the fictional Kazakh alter ego of Sacha Baron Cohen, who is promoting the sequel to his 2006 hit Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. As first reported by Deadline, that film was acquired by Amazon and will premiere on Amazon Prime on Friday.

The scene in question features Giuliani in an interview with Borat’s young daughter Tutur (played by actress Maria Bakalova), who is posing as a reporter. After they chat for a bit, she invites Giuliani for a drink in her hotel bedroom. As he sits down on the bed, Giuliani says, “You can give me your phone number and your address,” while patting Tutur on the back. She then tries removing his microphone before he leans back flat on the bed and appears to be putting his hand down his pants.

Thursday’s Twitter post was one of several brilliant promotional bits staged by Baron Cohen and Amazon on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a giant blowup Borat was set to float down London’s River Thames to mark the launch the sequel.

Simultaneous to the final presidential debate, there was a global watch party followed by a Q&A and “dance party with Borat himself.”

It’s just the latest bit of promotion Baron Cohen has achieved at Trump’s expense. He joined Twitter as Borat on October 10th and made jokes about how more than 200,000 have died from the coronavirus under Trump and the president’s “sarcastic” endorsement of bleach as COVID-19 treatment.

In fact, 45 minutes before the first debate, Borat tweeted congratulations to the president on his performance via a fake “Republic of Kazakhstan” account.