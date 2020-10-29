Bobby Bones Inks Overall TV Development Deal With BBC Studios’ Los Angeles Branch

Radio host and American Idol mentor Bobby Bones has signed an exclusive TV development deal with BBC Studios’ Los Angeles arm. With the new deal, Bones will work with BBC Studios across all television media to executive produce, develop and potentially host original unscripted series and scripted projects.

“Bobby Bones’ life story is a testament to his strong work ethic and perseverance. The way in which he overcame adversity to achieve his own version of the American dream is an inspiration,” said Valerie Bruce, General Manager of BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions. “His ability to connect with audiences is powerful, as he proved on Dancing with the Stars. Bobby Bones is a creative force in his own right, and I am thrilled to officially welcome him to our team to jointly develop bespoke projects that reflect his unique brand and personality,”

Related Story BBC Unveils Detailed Social Media Rules For Staff; Forces Presenters To Disclose Paid Speaking Gigs

Bones and BBC already have projects in the works including its unscripted travel series Breaking Bobby Bones, which will premiere on National Geographic. The series, which has already started filming, will see Bones travel across the nation, meeting and working alongside America’s hometown heroes.

Under the new BBC collaboration, Bones will continue his work on American Idol and his iHeartRadio program The Bobby Bones Show. With his radio show, Bones became the youngest inductee into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

Bones’ additional awards include the Country Music Association Award for National Broadcast Personality of the Year and the Academy of Country Music Award’s On-Air Personality of the Year. He is also a two-time New York Times bestselling author.

“I’m thrilled to be able to collaborate with the team at BBC Studios on this new venture,” said Bones. “From working with them on Dancing with the Stars, and now Breaking Bobby Bones, I know first-hand the incredible creativity and integrity they bring to every project.”

Bones and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm are both represented by CAA. Bones is also managed by Red Light Management.