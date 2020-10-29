Bob Gibson Dies: Pioneering Music Publicist Was 80

Bob Gibson, who cofounded the powerhouse music publicity firm Gibson & Stromberg in the late ’60s and worked with some of the genre’s biggest acts, died Oct. 23 in Los Angeles at age 80. No cause was given.

Gibson & Gary Stromberg founded their publicity firm in 1969 and represented the Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, Elton John, the Who, the Eagles, James Taylor, the Beach Boys, and T. Rex, among many others.

When the firm dissolved in 1975, Gibson went out on his own, representing key artists and executives before reuniting with Stromberg in the early 1990s.

Industry veteran Pete Senoff has devoted a memorial page to photos of Gibson and friends that can be found here.

Gibson, who once ran the famed music nightclub The Cheetah in Santa Monica, later became an executive at ABC Dunhill Records.

Robert Hazard Gibson was born in Los Angeles in 1939 to Colonel Bill Gibson and Suzanne Ainsworth Hazard. He is survived by three sons, Courtney Gibson, Christian Gibson, and Bobby Gibson; his former wife, Pearl Gibson; and his sisters, Melinda Haldeman, Patti James and Cynthia James. No memorial plans have been announced.