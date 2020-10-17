Bob Biggs Dies: Founder Of Influential Slash Records Label Was 74

Bob Biggs, who founded one of the most influential punk rock labels of the 20th century, died in Tehachapi, Calif. after a long illness, according to his former publicist. He was 74.

Biggs founded the Los Angeles-based Slash Records label in 1978 by issuing the the “Lexicon Devil” 7-inch by The Germs. There followed a string of notable acts issued by the label, including X, Dream Syndicate, Faith No More, The Blasters, Violent Femmes, Fear, The Germs, L7, and Los Lobos.

Biggs was the head of the company until its end in 1996. It was one of the most successful independent record labels of the era, eventually being acquired by Warner Music Group, with which it had a longtime distribution deal.

Originally started as an offshoot of a punk rock fan magazine, which stopped in 1980 as its founding members drifted into other projects, Slash was sold to London Records in 1986. In 2000, after a series of corporate mergers, Slash was closed as an active label. The back catalogue of Slash was acquired by Warner.

In 2003, executive Roger Ames, who owned the rights to the Slash name, relicensed the use of the name Slash back to Bob Biggs, who then relaunched the label. It now exists as a reissue label.

Biggs also directed several music videos and documentaries on his bands.

No details on survivors or memorial plans was immediately available.