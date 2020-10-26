Blumhouse Celebrating Halloween With BlumFest: Event To Feature Stars Of ‘Halloween Kills’, ‘The Craft’ & More

In keeping the spirit of Halloween alive while the pandemic mandates most of us to stay at home, Blumhouse is celebrating their first annual BlumFest.
The virtual event, taking place this Thursday, Oct. 29 at 10AM PT on Blumhouse’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, will feature panels of talent from the studio’s upcoming movies, both big screen and PVOD, and more.
“This year has sidelined a lot for all of us, but Halloween is a treasured season at Blumhouse, so we conceived BlumFest to celebrate with our fans via a virtual event that will feature exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage on an upcoming release or two,” said Jason Blum, Blumhouse CEO & founder.
Panels featured will be:
Welcome to the Blumhouse – Join Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios and Jason Blum for a lively convo about the collaboration between Amazon and Blumhouse on the recently launched movies, The Lie, Nocturne, Evil Eye and Black Box. Mamoudou Athie from the film Black Box will join the duo along with surprise guests. The four films are currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
The Craft: Legacy – Writer / director Zoe Lister Jones and the pic’s stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, and Zoey Luna will chat about the cult hit reboot. The movie will debut this Wednesday, Oct. 28 on PVOD and electronic sell-through domestic, with a big screen release abroad.
Freaky – Writer / director Chris Landon; stars Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton; and Blum will chat about the body swap horror comedy which hits theaters on Nov. 13 and select offshore markets via Universal.
Halloween Kills – Filmmaker David Gordon Green and the horror franchise’s scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis and producer Malek Akkad from Trancas Films; along with Miramax producer Bill Block and Blum will converse about the October 2021 release.
The Good Lord Bird – EP, writer and star, Ethan Hawke, of the Showtime series and Blum; both who’ve worked together over several projects, will discuss their most recent collaboration.
