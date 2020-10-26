Blumhouse Celebrating Halloween With BlumFest: Event To Feature Stars Of ‘Halloween Kills’, ‘The Craft’ & More

In keeping the spirit of Halloween alive while the pandemic mandates most of us to stay at home, Blumhouse is celebrating their first annual BlumFest.

The virtual event, taking place this Thursday, Oct. 29 at 10AM PT on Blumhouse’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, will feature panels of talent from the studio’s upcoming movies, both big screen and PVOD, and more.

“This year has sidelined a lot for all of us, but Halloween is a treasured season at Blumhouse, so we conceived BlumFest to celebrate with our fans via a virtual event that will feature exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage on an upcoming release or two,” said Jason Blum, Blumhouse CEO & founder.

Panels featured will be:

