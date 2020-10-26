Click to Skip Ad
Blue Finch Takes UK On Terry Gilliam ‘Don Quixote’ Doc ‘He Dreams Of Giants’ & Banksy Film ‘Most Wanted’

He Dreams Of Giants
'He Dreams Of Giants' Quixote Prod. Ltd

EXCLUSIVE: He Dreams Of Giants, the feature documentary about Terry Gilliam’s long-troubled Don Quixote adaptation, has been picked up for UK release by Blue Finch Films.

The doc is a follow up to Keith Fulton and Lou Pepe’s previous chronicle of Gilliam’s doomed efforts to get his film made, 2002’s Lost In La Mancha. Both films were produced by Lucy Darwin. The deal was made by Mike Chapman on behalf of Blue Finch and Ed Parodi on behalf of Film Constellation.

Mike Chapman commented, “We were huge fans of the documentary upon first seeing it and are thrilled to be working on the release in the UK and Ireland. It’s a compelling look at the trials and tribulations of the artistic process, where fact is perhaps wilder than fiction.”

Blue Finch has also acquired Tribeca selection Banksy Most Wanted, an investigation into the real identity of the infamous street artist. The film, a collaboration between directors Aurélia Rouvier and Seamus Haley, is a co-production between Crossborder Films and Scarlett Production. International sales are handled by Mediawan rights.

Both pics have been added to the company’s 2021 release slate. Blue Finch’s upcoming titles include You Cannot Kill David Arquette and Helmut Newton – The Bad And The Beautiful.

