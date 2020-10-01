Blake Griffin To Host & EP Prank Show For TruTV

NBA star Blake Griffin is to front a prank show for TruTV.

The WarnerMedia-owned cable network has ordered Double Cross with Blake Griffin. The show, which will air in 2021, is produced by Propagate Content’s comedy shingle, Big Breakfast and Mortal Media.

The twist in this prank show is that it offers a service to those who are all too often the victims of a prank. Each week, Griffin conspires with people who are tired of being the victim to help them get revenge on their unsuspecting prankster – by pulling off the ultimate double cross.

The series is executive produced by Griffin, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Kevin Healey, Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein.

The network is producing the series in consultation with local authorities, the unions and medical experts.

“Growing up, my parents always taught me to stand up for myself. If someone takes your favorite toy, you take it back… And if someone crosses you… you assemble a team of professional actors, concoct an elaborate story, set up twelve hidden cameras and you cross them right back,” said Griffin. “Who knew I’d be hosting a show about it years later. Looking forward to causing some trouble with my friends at TruTV and Big Breakfast.”

“TruTV has perfected the art of the good-natured prank, and Double Cross is adding a new unexpected twist, turning the tables on unsuspecting pranksters,” added Corie Henson, EVP and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “People already know Blake Griffin dominates on the court. What they may not know is that he is also wickedly funny, mischievous, and he is as serious about his play off the court as on.”