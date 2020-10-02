‘Blade Runner 2049’ VFX Supervisor Joins ‘Watchmen’ Effects Firm Outpost

EXCLUSIVE: Outpost VFX (Watchmen) his hired VFX supervisor Richard Clegg (Blade Runner 2049) as Executive Creative Director and VFX Supervisor.

Based in Outpost VFX’s Montreal studio, Clegg will oversee creative direction across the company’s global facilities in the UK, North America and Asia, and will be available to directors, showrunners and post-production teams globally as a VFX Supervisor on set and in house at Outpost VFX.

Best known for his work on the lauded Rachael digital human in the Oscar-winning Blade Runner 2049, Clegg has worked on more than 20 studio movies, including The Call Of The Wild, Pirates Of The Caribbean and Cinderella. At Outpost he will target company growth and work directly with clients on film and TV projects.

“I am excited to join Outpost VFX, share in its wonderful team culture and contribute to the exceptional work that is being produced here,” said Clegg. “The film industry has changed. In the coming weeks I’m hoping to speak with clients who are shooting, still in pre-production or have had to postpone their production about how we can support them right now in advance of a widely predicted surge in VFX demand in early 2021.”

Becca Scott, Managing Director of Outpost VFX Montreal, added: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Richard to the team at Outpost VFX. He has a wealth of experience working on major features, along with an infectious passion for what he does. His talent and expertise will inspire and empower our talented team.”

Outpost VFX Founder and CEO, Duncan McWilliam, added: “Richard’s desire to come and work with us at Outpost VFX is a major statement and marries perfectly with our plans for the future. Present and future clients will benefit enormously from his knowledge and abilities as a creative consultant and leader.”