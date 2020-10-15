‘Black Monday’: Showtime Renews Don Cheadle Dark Comedy For Season 3

Black Monday will live to see another crash after it was picked up for a third season by Showtime.

Don Cheadle’s dark comedy has been renewed for another ten-episode run and will start production next year for a 2021 premiere. The series is a co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television.

The show’s second season was slightly interrupted by COVID-19. It was originally intended to air two back-to-back new episodes a week before the network changed that to one from March 22. Its first six episode ran through to April 12 before the final four episodes aired from June 28 to July 19.

The series follows a motley crew of underdogs causing the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. It stars Cheadle, who exec produces, alongside Regina Hall, Andrew Rannells and Paul Scheer.

Season two followed Dawn, played by Hall, and Blair, played by Rannell, as they took over the TBD Group, while Cheadle’s Mo and Scheer’s Keith fled to Miami. Along the way, Blair used a congressman, Dawn used a college fund honcho, Keith got used by the Leighman Brothers and Tiff, played by Casey Wilson used her Georgina Jeans capital on a hot new trend – skants. In the end, Dawn took the hit for Black Monday, and Mo reigned supreme as head of the newly minted The Mo Co.

Created by David Caspe and Jordan Cahan, who are exec producers and showrunners, it is also exec produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Cheadle told Deadline over the summer that there’s plenty of stories to tell in a third season.

“Unfortunately, there’s no dearth of stock market downturns, crashes, recessions to talk about between then and now,” he said. “If we jump forward to the ’90s, we can see [what] would be fun to do with the fashion and music — those are always such huge elements to the show — so I think we can go anywhere. But as far as where the characters are going to go, who knows? Mo is sitting over his empire; he’s got spray paint on the wall. Blair has a dead senator in the background of his life. [Keith Shankar], he’s in jail. Dawn takes the whole hit for the stock market crash. I think once again we’re blown out of the water, so who knows.”