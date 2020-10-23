‘Black-ish’ Gets Order For 6 More Episodes By ABC

ABC has given a six-episode back order to Black-ish. The pickup brings the order for the praised comedy to 21 episode, which constitutes a full season order, with a potential for more.

The back order comes two days after the seventh season premiere of, Black-ish, which also did an hourlong election special earlier this month.

For the first time since the launch of Black-ish, ABC left the Kenya Barris-created family comedy off the fall schedule when the network announced its fall 2020 lineup in June. The series received a 15-episode midseason order.

Several days later, ABC moved Black-ish back to fall. At the time, on the heels of the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd, the network said that after speaking to Barris, it decided that it was “important to tell these meaningful stories during this moment in time”.

This season, Black-ish will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, systemic racism and the movement for social justice and equality.

The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.

Black-ish is created by Kenya Barris and executive produced by Barris, showrunner Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.

New episodes air Wednesdays at 9:30 PM on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.