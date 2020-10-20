‘Black-ish’: Katlyn Nichol Upped To Series Regular On ABC Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Junior’s new girlfriend Olivia in the upcoming season of Black-ish. Katlyn Nichol, who guest-starred as the character in the Season 6 finale, is set as a series regular for the seventh season.

Nichol’s Olivia is a smart, confident college student. As she and Junior (Marcus Scribner) navigate their budding relationship in the midst of a pandemic, their social-distance dating comes with lots of surprises.

Wednesday’s season premiere takes us to the beginning of the global pandemic for the Johnsons. As a first responder, Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) receives her family’s praise for her work, with Junior being her biggest fan. But over time, the family loses their enthusiasm, and Bow discovers someone in her house is breaking the quarantine lockdown rules. Meanwhile, Dre (Anthony Anderson) tries to convince everyone that he too is an essential worker, and is adjusting to working from home – just like the rest of us.

In its seventh season, Black-ish will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, systemic racism and the movement for social justice and equality.

Nichol stars as one of the leads in BET’s drama series American Soul, based on the life and career of Soul Train creator Don Cornelius. An actress, singer and songwriter, Nichol launched her career in the music industry where she had a record deal with Mary J. Blige’s Matriarch/Island Def Jam label by the time she was 12. She studied acting at her arts high school in New Jersey and with Ann Rattray in NYC. She is repped by Mainstay Entertainment and Hertz Lichtenstein & Young.

Season 7 of Black-ish premieres tomorrow at 9:30 PM on ABC.