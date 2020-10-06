Daymond John To Host Virtual Black Entrepreneurs Day; Jamie Foxx, Gabrielle Union Among Participants

Shark Tank regular and FUBU founder Daymond John is set to host Black Entrepreneurs Day, a virtual event October 24 that will include John in conversation with business leaders including Shaquille O’Neal, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, Robert Johnson, LL Cool J and others. The event will also feature live performances from Chance the Rapper and Questlove, and a post-show DJ set by O’Neal.

The event streams live beginning at 7 p.m. ET on John’s Facebook page and be simulcast via LiveXLive across digital platforms includes YouTube, Twitch, TikTok and Twitter.

The idea behind Black Entrepreneurs Day, created in conjunction with Medium Rare and presented by Chase for Business, is to provide guidance and inspiration to the next generation of entrepreneurs. As part of that mission, it will award $175,000 through six NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grants during the event. Entrepreneurs and small business owners can apply here; submissions are open through October 12.

“The people and partners who have signed on to participate with me in this event are a testament for the need to create change within the Black community,” John said. “October 24th is the next step of many for supporting our entrepreneurs and is a tremendous endorsement that the world’s most celebrated entertainers, athletes, musicians, and brands will help lead the way.”