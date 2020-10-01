‘Billions’ Renewed At Showtime For Season 6, Corey Stoll Upped To Series Regular

Bobby Axelrod and Chuck Rhoades will be going at it again for another year after Showtime renewed Billions for a sixth season.

Corey Stoll, who guest starred as Mike Prince, a social impact pioneer who poses a threat to Damian Lewis’ Axe’s dominance, has been promoted to series regular for season six.

The renewal comes as the financial thriller has not yet returned to production for its final five episodes of season five, which were interrupted by the COVID-19 production shutdown. Season five launched on Showtime at the start of May with a seven-episode run through to June. The network hopes that the remaining five episodes will air in 2021 with season six to follow.

One suggestion is that when the show, which largely films in or around New York, returns to production on season five, they will stay in continuous production for season six.

In season five, Axelrod and Paul Giamatti’s Chuck Rhoades see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim. Chuck feuds with a formidable district attorney, played by Roma Maffia. Taylor Mason, played by Asia Kate Dillon, is forced back to Axe Capital, where Taylor must fight to protect their employees and their assets. Wendy Rhoades, played by Maggie Siff, reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe.

Season five guest star Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) plays Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author. The series also stars David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn.

Billions is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. The series was co-created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.