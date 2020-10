The awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with many artists there in person for performances. There was no live audience. The show was originally scheduled for April 29, but was bumped for the pandemic.

Khalid followed Post Malone for the most wins of the night with five, including Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Album, and Top R&B Song. Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus tied for the third most wins, with both artists recognized for their hit “Old Town Road” in the Top Hot 100 Song, Top Streaming Song, Top Selling Song, and Top Rap Song categories.

Billie Eilish took home three awards including Top New Artist and Top Female Artist. Winners in the fan-voted categories were: BTS (Top Social Artist), Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Señorita” (Top Collaboration) and Harry Styles (Billboard Chart Achievement Award).

Rapper and social activist Killer Mike was honored with the inaugural Billboard Change Maker Award from the historic APEX (African American Panoramic Experience) Museum in Atlanta, GA. The award, which honors an artist or group that speaks truth to power through music, celebrity, and community and is active in their community and charitable with time, money, or influence to improve the lives of others, was presented by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. NBC and MRC teamed up to deposit $1M to Killer Mike’s recently established digital bank, Greenwood.

Cher made an appearance to present Garth Brooks with the elite ICON Award, followed by his performance of multiple hits.

Singer John Legend had the night’s most emotional moment, dedicating his performance of “Never Break” to wife Chrissy Teigen, who recently had a miscarriage. “This is for Chrissy,” he whispered before singing.

In a tribute to Eddie Van Halen, the show featured a clip from the 2015 BBMAs when his son, Wolfgang, took the stage with him for a rare live tv performance.

The complete winners list:

Artist Awards

Top Artist: Post Malone

Top New Artist: Billie Eilish

Billboard Chart Achievement Award: Harry Styles

Top Male Artist: Post Malone

Top Female Artist: Billie Eilish

Top Duo/Group: Jonas Brothers

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Post Malone

Top Hot 100 Artist: Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Post Malone

Top Song Sales Artist: Lizzo

Top Radio Songs Artist: Jonas Brothers

Top Social Artist: BTS

Top Touring Artist: P!nk

Top R&B Artist: Khalid

Top R&B Male Artist: Khalid

Top R&B Female Artist: Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour: Khalid

Top Rap Artist: Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist: Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist: Cardi B

Top Rap Tour: Post Malone

Top Country Artist: Luke Combs

Top Country Male Artist: Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist: Maren Morris

Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour: George Strait

Top Rock Artist: Panic! At The Disco

Top Rock Tour: Elton John

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist: Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West

Album Awards

Top Billboard 200 Album: Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Top Soundtrack: “Frozen II”

Top R&B Album: Khalid “Free Spirit”

Top Rap Album: Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Top Country Album: Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”

Top Rock Album: Tool “Fear Inoculum”

Top Latin Album: J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Oasis”

Top Dance/Electronic Album: Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set”

Top Christian Album: Kanye West “Jesus is King”

Top Gospel Album: Kanye West “Jesus is King”

Song Awards

Top Hot 100 Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Top Streaming Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Top Selling Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Top Radio Song: Jonas Brothers “Sucker”

Top Collaboration: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

Top R&B Song: Khalid “Talk”

Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Top Country Song: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Top Rock Song: Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Top Latin Song: Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”

Top Dance/Electronic Song: Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”

Top Christian Song: for KING & COUNTRY “God Only Knows”

Top Gospel Song: Kanye West “Follow God”