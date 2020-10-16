‘Big Sky’ Trailer Makes A Splash With More Than 25M Views In First 3 Days For David E. Kelley’s ABC Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Three days after ABC released the trailer for David E. Kelley’s new thriller drama Big Sky, it has been viewed 25.5 million times across social media platforms.

That is a very encouraging news for the broadcast networks that viewers are craving fresh scripted programming amid the coronavirus-related production delays.

Big Sky is the first new scripted broadcast series from the 2019-20 development cycle to release a full-fledged trailer. (Fox’s new fall entries Filthy Rich and neXt originally released trailers at the 2019 May upfronts)

How big is Big Sky‘s trailer viewership tally of 25.5 million views over three days? For comparison, the top 3 most-watched broadcast trailers at the 2019 upfronts, for ABC’s Stumptown, Emergence and Mixed-ish, amassed between 14.6 million and 16.1 million views across social media platforms in their first week.

Big Sky marks the return to broadcast of The Practice, Ally McBeal and Picket Fences creator Kelley, coming off the success of his HBO series Big Little Lies. The trailer for Big Sky, which channels another ABC mystery drama, Twin Peaks, with its vibe and setting, showcases the series’ cast led by Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Ryan Phillippe and John Carroll Lynch.

Based on the book series by C.J. Box, Big Sky follows the investigation into the kidnapping of two sisters on a remote highway in Montana. Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jade Pettyjohn, Valerie Mahaffey and Jesse James Keitel also star. Kelley is the creator/showrunner and executive produces with Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, Box and Gwyneth Horder-Payton. A+E Studios produces in association with 20th Television.

Big Sky is set to premiere on ABC on Nov. 17. Here again is the trailer, followed by breakdown of its views by platform:

Facebook – 5.9M

Twitter – 12.3M

Instagram – 4.1M

YouTube – 3.2M

TOTAL: 25.5M’