‘Big Sky:’ Brooke Smith, Jeffrey Joseph And Gage Marsh Join Cast For David E. Kelley Crime Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: ABC has announced a new lineup of stars set to round out the cast for its upcoming David E. Kelley thriller series Big Sky. Joining the show are Brooke Smith, Jeffrey Joseph, Gage Marsh and Gabriel Jacob-Cross.

Smith is set to star as Merrilee Legarski and will act opposite John Carroll Lynch’s Rick as his wife and mother of their two children. Joseph will star as former military soldier Jospeh Dewell and father of detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury). Marsh will star as Justin Hoyt and Jacob-Cros as Kai Dewell, Cassie’s son.

Before joining Big Sky, Smith most recently starred in Jay Roach’s Bombshell and Netflix’s Unbelievable. Smith, who also starred in Bates Motel, Ray Donovan, Supergirl and Weeds, is set to appear in Little Marvin and Lena Waithe’s Amazon anthology series Them: Covenant.

Joseph, an Emmy-nominated In Living Color writer, joins the cast after having served as the on-set acting coach for Chris Rock on Fargo season four. The actor’s additional acting credits include A Million Little Things, Ghostwriter, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Dream on.

Marsh comes to the Big Sky with acting credits from titles including You Me Her, Batwoman and Nancy Drew. Jacob-Cross has also appeared in a handful of titles such as Snowpiercer, Hallmark’s Fashionably Yours, NBC’s The InBetween. The young actor is set to appear in The Christmas Aunt and A Christmas Miracle for Lifetime and Hallmark, respectively.

The new ABC series, which also stars Katheryn Winnick and Ryan Phillippe, sees private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt team with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt to search for two sisters mysteriously kidnapped by a truck driver in Montana. Upon learning that the kidnapping isn’t an isolated incident, the law officials must race against the clock to prevent any more abductions.

Based on the book series by C.J. Box, Big Sky is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, C.J. Box and Gwyneth Horder-Payton, and is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with A+E Studios.

Big Sky will premiere on ABC on Nov. 17