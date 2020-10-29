‘The Masked Singer’ Leads Wednesday Ratings As ‘Big Brother’ Season Finale Dips

Fox is back to its regularly scheduled programming after its World Series run. The Masked Singer returned Wednesday night, holding steady with its last fresh episode by delivering a 1.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, though it dipped in viewership to 5.89 million viewers. The incognito reality singing competition was followed by Fox’s latest vocal contest I Can See Your Voice (1.0, 3.70M) which was steady.

After its recently announced renewal, the 22nd season of Big Brother (1.0, 3.77M) wrapped its run by ticking up over last week in the demo with its two-hour finale but stumbling in the demo to compared with last season’s season ender; last night’s show also marked the reality staple’s second-lowest Wednesday audience for the season. The Amazing Race (0.7, 4.03M) served as its lead-in and was up in the demo to earn its season-best audience to date.

ABC’s Wednesday night comedy block saw the return of American Housewife (0.6, 3.39M), which held steady compared with its Season 5 premiere. The Goldbergs (0.7, 3.67M), The Conners (0.7, 4.18M) and The Con (0.3, 2.51M) dropped in the demo, while Black-ish (0.6, 2.93M) was on par with last week’s premiere.

The Wall (0.6, 3.68M) held steady with its finale, while American Ninja Warrior (0.5, 2.84M) climbed a tenth and hit a season high in viewership.

The CW’s Devils (0.1, 509,000) was steady as was Coroner (0.1, 825K).