‘Big Brother’ Renewed For Season 23 By CBS; Julie Chen Moonves To Return As Host

CBS has renewed its venerable summer reality hit Big Brother for its 23rd season to air in summer 2021. Julie Chen Moonves, whose previous contract was through this year’s summer/fall all-star edition, has signed a new deal to return as host. She has hosted Big Brother since the show’s launch on CBS in 2000. Big Brother: All-Stars two-hour live season finale airs tonight on CBS.

Two decades after its premiere on CBS, Big Brother continues to be one of television’s top-rated summer series in young demographics. Summer-to-date, the Wednesday and Thursday episodes are tops in key demos among all broadcasts. On digital platforms, the Big Brother Live Feeds are up double-digits over last season in both total streams and time spent as social interactions also have logged double-digit increases.

“At Big Brother, we always say ‘expect the unexpected,’ but 2020 gave us our biggest challenge to date! We could not be prouder of the entire team who delivered a fantastic season under such extreme circumstances,” said Mitch Graham, SVP, Alternative Programming, CBS Entertainment. “It feels fitting for this unprecedented season to conclude with an announcement of the show’s return next summer.”

Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and more than 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $500,000. Big Brother is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America.