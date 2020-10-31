Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

New Don Winslow/Jeff Daniels Anti-Trump Video Tackles Michigan’s Point Of View

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Halloween' Director John Carpenter: The Film That Lit My Fuse
Read the full story

Beverly Hills Political Rally Declared An Unlawful Assembly After Fights Break Out

AP

The weekly political rallies at Beverly Gardens Park in Beverly Hills saw today’s version declared an unlawful assembly by police after clashes broke out between pro-Trump and BLM protesters.

The park has been the scene of weekly gatherings and marches for pro-Trump forces, occasionally challenged by BLM and other groups. Today’s confrontations, the last before Election Day, resulted in at least one skirmish between rival groups.

Beverly Hills has been a surprising flash point for political rallies in the last few months. The local police have said they will close down the famed Rodeo Drive shopping area on Nov. 3-4 to avoid any possible looting and vandalism by those angry at the election results. Cities across the country are reacting in similar ways, preparing for a close election that’s bound to stir passions.

Retailers and other businesses across the nation are already boarding up their windows in anticipation of a volatile Election Day

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad