Beverly Hills Bans Trick-Or-Treating & Shave-Creaming For Halloween 2020

The Beverly Hills City Council has banned trick-or-treating – whether house-to-house or car-to-car – and shaving cream blitzes for this year’s Halloween due the the coronavirus pandemic.

Specifically, giving candy, toys or treats to anyone outside one’s household is prohibited, no matter if the hand-outs pass through a front door or the trunk of a car (the latter known now as “trunk-or-treating”).

The city also banned “spraying shaving cream on others,” though it gave licensed barbers an exemption. Beverly Hills residents can also feel free to spray-cream members of their own households – within those households.

“While I know this is disappointing news, especially to our children, we believe this is the responsible approach to protect the health of the community,” said Mayor Lester Friedman in a statement.

The prohibitions are in effect on and for Oct. 31, 2020. Violations of the “urgency ordinance” will be subject to citation, though no details on fines or penalties were stipulated.

Yesterday, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state “strongly discouraged” trick-or-treating and Halloween parties. The state’s new guidance says that no more than three households can meet up outside on October 31, and that those gatherings should last no more than two hours.

The announcement from Beverly Hills City Council: