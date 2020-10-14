Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Still-Shuttered Universal Studios Hollywood Has Laid Off More Than 2,200 Workers Since July

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Ridley Scott Eyes Another Epic: Joaquin Phoenix As Napoleon In 'Kitbag' As Director Wraps 'The Last Duel' Today

Read the full story

Beverly Hills Bans Trick-Or-Treating & Shave-Creaming For Halloween 2020

Kirby Lee via AP

The Beverly Hills City Council has banned trick-or-treating – whether house-to-house or car-to-car – and shaving cream blitzes for this year’s Halloween due the the coronavirus pandemic.

Specifically, giving candy, toys or treats to anyone outside one’s household is prohibited, no matter if the hand-outs pass through a front door or the trunk of a car (the latter known now as “trunk-or-treating”).

The city also banned “spraying shaving cream on others,” though it gave licensed barbers an exemption. Beverly Hills residents can also feel free to spray-cream members of their own households – within those households.

“While I know this is disappointing news, especially to our children, we believe this is the responsible approach to protect the health of the community,” said Mayor Lester Friedman in a statement.

The prohibitions are in effect on and for Oct. 31, 2020. Violations of the “urgency ordinance” will be subject to citation, though no details on fines or penalties were stipulated.

Yesterday, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state “strongly discouraged” trick-or-treating and Halloween parties. The state’s new guidance says that no more than three households can meet up outside on October 31, and that those gatherings should last no more than two hours.

The announcement from Beverly Hills City Council:

Beverly Hills City Council
Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad