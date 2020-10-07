Betty Gilpin Mourns And Celebrates ‘GLOW’ After Netflix Cancellation

Betty Gilpin said that acting in Glow was “the best job I’ll ever have.”

On Wednesday, the actress who stars as Debbie Eagan in the now-cancelled wrestling comedy, wrote a eulogy in Vanity Fair mourning and celebrating the show created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mesch.

“GLOW was cancelled. I am sad. It was the best job I’ll ever have. Our business is a strange mix of attempting childhood dreams to a room full of asleep people and shirking dignity for awake tomato-throwers for rent. This was one of those extremely rare times where we got to do the dream for awake people,” she wrote.

In her essay, Gilpin went on to say how the Netflix show gave her some much-needed stability after hopping from one acting stint to another. The breakthrough, however wouldn’t have been possible without Flahive and Mensch, she continued.

“But there were two lapsed playwright genius women on the writing room staff, and they went against the bro-mandate and slowly changed the part to an addled character actress instead of a blowup doll to boost ratings,” Gilpin wrote.

In her essay Gilpin paints a picture of gratitude and remembrance of everyone who made the show all that it was, from makeup artist Lana Horochowski and hair stylist Theraesa Rivers to the late Lynn Shelton, who directed a number of episodes. She thanked wrestling choreographers, the extras and others who were involved in the series, which she dubbed “a weird island in time where everybody got to do their dream.”

Gilpin also remembered co-stars Marc Maron and Chris Lowell as “two perfect boys I’ll love forever.” The actress then concluded her moving essay by celebrating her time with co-star Alison Brie.

“In a world with so much wickedness, I am so very grateful I got to spend three years in Oz,” she wrote. “And in a real backhanded All About Eve move, in this metaphor I’m going to cast myself as Dorothy and Alison Brie as the Scarecrow. Because, of course, I’m going to miss you most of all.”