Beta Series ‘Agent Hamilton’, ‘Bauhaus’ & ‘The Typist’ Sell To U.S., Europe, Latin America

EXCLUSIVE: Beta Film has secured a raft of deals with U.S. and international buyers on its TV drama slate.

Going into MIPCOM, Beta closed a deal with U.S. buyer MHz Networks for thriller Agent Hamilton (10h), which had its red carpet world premiere last year at MIPCOM in Cannes. The platform is also the new home for Canneseries-awarded Bauhaus – A New Era (6h) from director Lars Kraume (The Verdict), as well as former Canneseries and Geneva International Filmfestival contender The Typist (5h) by Nina Grosse.

Agent Hamilton was also acquired by AMC for Latin America and RTP Portugal. The show stars Jakob Oftebro (Kon-Tiki), Katia Winter (Dexter) and Wallander lead Krister Henriksson and is based on the best-selling Hamilton novels by Jan Guillou. Producer is Dramacorp’s Patrick Nebout (Midnight Sun), German broadcaster is ZDF.

Additional deals for Bauhaus – A New Era include Denmark (DR), Finland (YLE), HBO Latin America, Russia/Comis (Red Media), Benelux (Lumiere), and Spain (Filmin). The limited series, set 1919 right after WWI, tells the story of Doerte Helm who falls in love with her teacher, the famous architect Walter Gropius, who fights together with her for the newly-founded Bauhaus school.

Beta’s The Typist also went to AMC South America, as well as SBS Australia, Russia’s IVI, the Dutch NPO and Canal+ in Poland. The crime series with German star Iris Berben revolves around a secretary in the homicide squad who loses faith in justice and takes things in her own hands.