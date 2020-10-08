Click to Skip Ad
Benedict Cumberbatch To Reprise Doctor Strange Role In Next ‘Spider-Man’ Movie

Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland Mega

Even as he preps the sequel to his original pic, Benedict Cumberbatch is in talks to first reprise his role of Doctor Strange in Sony and Marvel’s next installment of the Spider-Man franchise. Tom Holland is set to return as Peter Parker with Jon Watts returning to direct.

Sources tell Deadline, the plan is for Cumberbatch to shoot Spider-Man first and then jump into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which Sam Raimi is currently prepping. The idea is to have Cumberbatch step in to the role Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark had in the first film as a sort of mentor to Parker. Further plot details are under wraps.

Marvel and Sony had no comment and Cumberbatch’s reps could not be reached for comment.

The pairing seems natural as the two teamed up with Stark and Christ Pratt’s Star Lord in Avengers: Infinity War and seemed to have chemistry from the start.

Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori and Jacob Batalon are expected to to reprise their roles

Cumberbatch just recently wrapped production on Jane Campion’s Power of the Dog and Louis Wain. He is repped by UTA, UK’s Conway van Gelder and Sloane Offer.

