Bella Thorne And Benjamin Mascolo To Star in Indie ‘Time Is Up’

EXCLUSIVE: Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo will star in Time Is Up. Elisa Amoruso will direct the pic and also co-wrote the script with Lorenzo Ura and Patrizia Fiorellini.

The movie follows two high school seniors ‘Vivien’ (Thorne) and Roy (Mascolo) who at first glance appear to have starkly different personalities. Vivien is a highly accomplished student, with a passion for physics and keen to get into a prestigious American university. She seems to live her own life as a mathematical formula that drives her to look at her own happiness as something to be postponed into the future. Roy, on the other hand, is a troubled and problematic young man who, due to a trauma suffered as a child, sees his desires continually hindered by a past that seems to constantly haunt him. However, mathematics too has its variables and, as always happens, life manages to weave events together in increasingly surprising and unexpected ways. Indeed, an accident will force our protagonists to come to a stop and reclaim their lives, one minute at the time, and finally start living in a present that perhaps will prove to be more exciting than any predefined.

Marco Belardi will produce with Lotus Production a Leone Film Group Company Rai Cinema. The film will shoot on location in Rome, Italy and the USA.

Most recently, Thorne starred in the hit indie post Covid theatrical release, Infamous that opened as the #1 theatrical release in June 2020. She can next be seen in lead roles in the indie features, Girl and Chick Fight that are both opening next month.

Mascolo is a multi-platinum musician and the movie marks his acting debut.

Thorne is represented by CAA, Thirty-Three Management and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.